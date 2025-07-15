Grief, Guilt, and Grace

Articles referenced:
Bargaining is Real
I never understood the bargaining stage of grief until now. I didn’t understand what there was to bargain for. If someone dies, they’re gone. That’s it. What can we bargain for?
The Unfortunate Completion
In the Jewish tradition, dying on the day of one's birth is a sign of great righteousness. Moses died at 120, on the 7th of the month of Adar, the day he was born. Corrie Ten Boom died on April 15th, 1983, the day she was born 91 years earlier.
Sex, Intimacy, and Family Updates
